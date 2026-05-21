Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Renewables sector needs 7 lakh acres of land to hit 2030 target

With around 2,000 renewable power plants currently operational, further capacity addition must be fast-tracked to meet national climate goals.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 23:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 23:23 IST
Economyrenewable energybusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us