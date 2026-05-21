<p>Bengaluru: The renewable energy sector (solar and wind) is expected to invest $110-120 billion in the next few years, as India moves towards achieving 500 GW of green energy production by 2030.</p><p>Of this, an estimated 10-12% will be spent towards land acquisition. It also needs an estimated 7 lakh acres land to achieve the target, according to a report by Colliers.</p>.<p>As of March 2026, around 275 GW of capacity from renewable fuel sources has been installed in the country. In the Union Budget 2026-27, budgetary allocation to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been enhanced further by around 30% to around Rs 33,000 crore, indicating strong policy impetus towards the sector.</p><p>With around 2,000 renewable power plants currently operational, further capacity addition must be fast-tracked to meet national climate goals.</p>.<p>According to a report by Colliers India, a real estate consultancy, India is set to comfortably achieve the 2030 target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity. In fact, by 2030, solar projects alone could potentially have an installed capacity of 400-450 GW.</p>.India will need land worth $10-15 billion by 2030 for solar, wind energy projects: Report.<p>Upcoming renewable energy projects present multiple entry points for real estate and construction companies. Private sector participation can potentially increase significantly in land acquisition & aggregation, EPC services, O&M services etc. Interestingly, land aggregation and acquisition for renewable projects can gain significant traction in the next few years. </p>.<p>Typically, for a renewable energy project (solar and wind) around 10-12% of the project cost is related to land and approvals.</p>.<p>“We foresee a requirement of around 7 lakh acres for upcoming solar and wind projects in India by 2030. This can resultantly lead to $10-15 billion of investments in land alone,” says Badal Yagnik, CEO and MD of Colliers India.</p>.<p>Renewable energy OEMs registered around 6.1 million sq ft of Grade A industrial and warehousing space uptake across the top 8 cities during the 2021-2025 period. Importantly, their share in overall industrial and warehousing demand rose from 3% in 2021, to 8% in 2025. In the coming years, as renewable projects expand, the OEM segment is likely to account for a significant share in overall demand for industrial and warehousing spaces in India, the report added.</p>