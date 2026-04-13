<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/retail-inflation">Retail inflation</a> inched up marginally to 3.4 per cent in March as against 3.21 per cent in February, according to government data released on Monday.</p>.Retail inflation rises to 10-month high of 3.21% in February.<p>Based on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/consumer-price-index">consumer price index (CPI)</a> data, the rate of price rise in the food basket was 3.87 per cent in March, up from 3.47 per cent in the preceding month.</p>.<p>CPI inflation for rural and urban stood at 3.63 per cent and 3.11 per cent, respectively.</p>