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Retail inflation at 3.4% in March: Govt data

CPI inflation for rural and urban stood at 3.63 per cent and 3.11 per cent, respectively.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:13 IST
Business NewsEconomyRetail inflationConsumer Price Index

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