Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.02% in Sept

Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02 in September, mainly due to easing food prices, according to the government data released on Thursday.

The inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of below 6 per cent after a gap of two months.

The inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 6.83 per cent in August and 7.41 per cent in September 2022.