JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.1% in January

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69 per cent in December 2023 and 6.52 per cent in January 2024.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 12:14 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January mainly on account of lower food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69 per cent in December 2023 and 6.52 per cent in January 2024.

In August 2023, inflation touched a high of 6.83 per cent.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.3 per cent in January 2024, down from 9.53 per cent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 February 2024, 12:14 IST)
Business NewsEconomyInflationRetail inflation

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT