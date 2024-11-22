Home
Robust services drive India's business activity to 3-month high in Nov, cost pressures grow

HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by SP Global, rose to 59.5 this month from October's final reading of 59.1, taking the expansionary streak to 40 months.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 06:15 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 06:15 IST
