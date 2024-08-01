Rs 2,000 banknotes: 97.92% returned; Rs 7,409 crore worth notes still with public

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, has declined to Rs 7,409 crore at the close of business on July 31, 2024.