Rupee edges up 1 paisa to 83.50 against US dollar

The rupee gained on weakness in the US Dollar. However, weak domestic markets and FII selling capped sharp gains, said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on the weak US Dollar and expectations that the US Dollar may rise again if inflation remains sticky and retail sales jumps," Choudhary said, adding that FII outflows and a rise in crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee.

Traders may take cues from India's trade balance data and CPI and retail sales data from the US. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.30 to Rs 83.80, Choudhary said.

India's merchandise exports in April 2024 marginally rose to $34.99 billion from $34.62 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Imports too increased to $54.09 billion from $49.06 billion in April 2023. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month stood at $19.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.85, lower by 0.15 per cent, as Fed Chair, Jerome Powell dismissed the hot PPI data as not so hot after March's reading was revised lower.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to $82.53 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 117.58 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 72,987.03 points. The broader NSE Nifty settled 17.30 points, or 0.08 per cent lower, at 22,200.55 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,065.52 crore, according to exchange data.

On the macroeconomic front, wholesale inflation rose to a 13-month high of 1.26 per cent in April fuelled by rising prices of food articles, especially vegetables, amid expectations of RBI holding interest rates in the policy review next month.

Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings on Tuesday said the Indian economy is projected to expand 6.6 per cent in the current fiscal year and said strong credit demand fuelled by robust economic growth will support the NBFC sector's profitability.