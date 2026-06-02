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Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 95.29 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.16 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 95.03 and a low of 95.31.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsmarketEconomyStock marketbusiness

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