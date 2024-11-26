Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 84.32 against US dollar

<p>Mumbai: Rupee fell 3 paise to close at 84.32 (provisional) against US dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback strengthened on Donald Trump's tariff plans and a muted trend in domestic equities.</p><p>Forex traders said US President elect Donald Trump's comments that he would impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and impose a 25 per cent levy on imports from Mexico and Canada has affected risk sentiment.</p><p>Traders are also awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the November 7 meeting for further cues.</p>.Sensex, Nifty snap two-day rally on weak global trends after Donald Trump tariff threats.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.27 and touched an intra-day high of 84.22 and low of 84.35 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 84.32 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.</p><p>On Monday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 84.29 against US dollar.</p><p>"Traders look forward to the FOMC minutes of the November 7 meeting to be released later tonight. The USD-INR pair may continue to trade in the 84-84.50 in the short term. Interim support is at 84.11," said Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.06 per cent at 106.87.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.79 per cent to USD 73.59 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>The overall strength of the American currency and elevated crude oil prices are likely to strain India's trade balance, creating challenges for the rupee, forex traders said.</p><p>In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 105.79 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 80,004.06 points, while Nifty fell 27.40 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 24,194.50 points.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Monday, purchasing shares worth Rs 9,947.55 crore, according to exchange data. </p>