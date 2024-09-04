Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 84.02 against US dollar

"...Weak domestic markets and risk aversion in the global markets pressurised the rupee. However, a decline in crude oil prices and FII inflows cushioned the downside. India’s services PMI expanded to 60.9 in August vs forecast of 60.4 and a reading of 60.3 in July," Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.