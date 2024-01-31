Rupee payments double value of India's engineering exports to Russia

India's annual export of machinery, auto parts and other engineering goods to Russia more than doubled to over $1 billion in nine months through December as Moscow is settling trade in rupees, a top exporters' group official said.

Russia has signed deals with many countries including China, Iran and India to trade in local currencies, instead of the US dollar, after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Our engineering goods exports to Russia are booming," Arun Garodia, Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC), told Reuters on Wednesday, after the launch of a payment mechanism to settle trade in national currencies.