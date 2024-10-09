Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Rupee rises 1 paisa to close at 83.96 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Reserve Bank's monetary policy action was in line with street expectations
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 11:28 IST
Business NewsRupeeEconomy

Follow us on :

Follow Us