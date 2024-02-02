Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.91 against US dollar

"Any recovery in crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee at higher levels. Traders may take cues from US non-farm payroll reports and factory order data. The US is likely to add jobs but at a slower pace. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.50 to Rs 83.20," said Anuj Choudhary Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.