Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 83.23 against US dollar

"Better-than-expected service PMI number pushed the euro higher versus the US dollar. The rupee also accumulated the gain along with other Asian currencies after Eurozone data. However, the local unit trimmed the afternoon gains amid higher crude oil prices and importers' dollar demand," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, adding that spot USD/INR is expected to consolidate between 83.10 and 83.50.