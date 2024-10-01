Home
Rupee settles 3 paise lower at 83.82 against US dollar in range-bound trade

Crude oil prices sliding to near $70 per barrel helped the local unit resist a steep fall, forex traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:42 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeEconomydollar

