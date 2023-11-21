Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 83.34 against US dollar

However, FII outflows capped sharp gains. The dollar declined and fell to a two- and-a-half month low amid rising expectations of a no-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in its upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

"Traders may take cues from existing home sales data from the US and FOMC minutes. Rupee may also take cues from volatility in crude oil prices. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 83 to 83.70," Choudhary added.