Rupee settles flat at 82.70 against US dollar

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said: "We expect rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on rising US dollar and surge in crude oil prices. However, rise in risk appetite in global markets may support rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of US non-farm payroll report and ISM manufacturing PMI data. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.30 to Rs 83.20."