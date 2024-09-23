Rupee snaps 6-day gaining streak; slips 1 paisa to 83.55 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee pared its early gains to close lower by 1 paisa at 83.53 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday, snapping its six-day gaining streak due to a strengthening dollar in overseas markets and an uptick in crude oil prices.

A decline in India's Services PMI also affected the investor sentiment while gains in domestic equity markets capped losses in the local unit, forex traders said.

Earlier in the day, the rupee opened at 83.44 against the greenback, 8 paise higher than its previous close. However, it gave up gains during the day to finally settle at 83.53 (provisional) against the US dollar, 1 paisa lower than its previous close.