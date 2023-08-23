Home
business

Russia limits dividend payments only to foreigners investing since April

Russia's finance ministry on Wednesday said it was changing the way dividend payments can be made to foreign investors.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 14:47 IST

Russia's finance ministry on Wednesday said it was changing the way dividend payments can be made to foreign investors, making it harder for people from countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia to withdraw funds.

The finance ministry said there would be no restrictions on dividend payments to non-residents, provided their volume does not exceed the size of investments made in Russia since April 1, 2023, thereby cutting off companies or individuals holding assets in the country, but no longer investing there.

(Published 23 August 2023, 14:47 IST)
Business NewsRussia

