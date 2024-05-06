Russia now buying Indian stocks, govt securities, to address accumulation of rupees: Report

With India and Russia now conducting a sizeable part of their trade in their respective national currencies, the latter is having to tackle the issue of billions of rupees getting accumulated in Indian banks. For this, they are now making large investments in Indian infrastructure, government securities, as well as stocks, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

This has also helped the Vladimir Putin-led country to continue steady flow of crude despite sanctions that have been put into place by Western countries on Sovcomflot, Russia's state-owned shipping company.

Since 2022, India has ramped up its purchase of Russian crude, thus leading to the piling up of billions of rupees in SRVAs (special rupee vostro accounts). This happened after Russia was banned from using Swift, a payment system accepted globally by financial institutions.