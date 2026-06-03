Services PMI rises to 6-month high on strong domestic demands

<p>New Delhi: India’s services sector growth accelerated to a six-month high in May driven by strong domestic demands even as external demands remained subdued amid the geopolitical tensions, as per an industry survey data released by S&P Global on Wednesday.</p> <p>Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose 59.8 in May from 58.8 recorded in the previous month.</p>.India's services sector growth hits 5-month high in April as domestic market fuels activity: PMI.<p>India Services PMI Business Activity Index – based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before – signalled the strongest rate of expansion since last November, S&P Global said in its monthly report, which is based on a survey conducted among around 400 firms.</p> <p>Services PMI has rebounded sharply after slipping to a 14-month low of 57.5 in March. A PMI reading above 50 signals an expansion in the sector, whereas a value below 50 indicates contraction.</p> <p>Strengthening demand for services such as freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT boosted new business growth during May.</p> <p>“India’s services PMI signalled an expansion in business activity in May, supported by a continued rise in new business,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.</p> <p>According to the survey, output growth during the month under review was boosted by healthy demand conditions, new client wins and ongoing improvements in new business intakes.</p> <p>New orders placed with the Indian service providers rose to the greatest degree in six months. In March it had witnessed a slowdown.</p> <p>However, growth of external demand remained below 2025 average. The expansion in international orders was nevertheless solid, with firms citing gains from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the UAE and the UK.</p> <p>“External demand for India provided services also grew at a faster pace, rebounding after a sharp decline in April. Input cost inflation eased, which in turn reduced pressure on selling prices,” said Bhandari. </p>