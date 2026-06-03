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Homebusinesseconomy

Services PMI rises to 6-month high on strong domestic demands

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose 59.8 in May from 58.8 recorded in the previous month.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:25 IST
Business NewsIndian economy

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