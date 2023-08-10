Shaktikanta Das sounds more hawkish, hikes CRR to suck out over Rs 1 lakh cr excess liquidity

The Governor further noted that "the job on inflation is still not done. Inflationary risks persist amidst volatile international food and energy prices, lingering geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties."

One of the reasons for the spike in liquidity is due to the fact that over 90 per cent of the Rs 3.6 lakh crore of the Rs 2,000 banknotes withdrawn on May 19, have come back to banks, Das said.