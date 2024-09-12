Sharpening its lead in the global GCC scene, India set to grow to $105 billion by 2030

Bengaluru: Between 1,700 global capability centres (GCCs) that have come into the country, India houses over 2,975 units - staking claim to having the largest number of GCC units in the world. Remarkably, at 17% the country also has the largest global share of technology GCCs.

A report tabled on Wednesday by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (nasscom) in partnership with global management and strategy consulting firm Zinnov, estimates that this market will rise to $99-105 billion by 2030.

In that time, the number of GCCs with operations in India will climb to 2,100-2,200, engaging 2.5-2.8 million people. About 400 new GCCs and 1,100 new centres were established in the country between FY19 and FY24.

GCCs in India employ over 1.9 million people. Over 90% of the GCCs operate as multi-functional centres, supporting technology, operations, and product engineering. Together with NCR, Bengaluru accounts for 47% of the IT talent present in India’s GCC ecosystem. Tier-II/III cities employ over 82,000 people in over 220 GCC units. Ahmedabad, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Coimbatore are building critical mass.

Engineering and Research and Development (ER&D) GCCs, contributing $36.4 billion in revenue, have grown 1.3 times faster than the overall GCC growth rate.