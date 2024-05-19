Slowing inflation primes G-7 central banks for June

Canada will be first, on Tuesday. While traders have pared back bets for a cut at its June meeting to less than 50 per cent after recent hotter-than-expected jobs data, a fourth straight monthly easing of underlying price pressures in the inflation release would keep the door open for a reduction.

The next day, UK consumer-price growth is likely to have slowed drastically - by more than a percentage point - to near the 2 per cent level targeted by Bank of England officials.

With another monthly reading due on the eve of the June 20 BOE meeting, sustained evidence of dissipating inflation could give policymakers all the encouragement they need to reduce borrowing costs there too.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank will publish wage numbers, data it deems essential to judge underlying price dynamics.

Growth in negotiated wages probably failed to slow significantly from the end of last year, heightening the case for caution as officials gear up for a widely flagged rate cut on June 6 and perhaps more easing after that.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“Data for early 2024 from Germany, France, Italy and Spain have already been published and they point to negotiated wages rising 4.3 per cent year over year in the euro area during the first three months of the year. That’s only a slight slowdown from the 4.5 per cent registered in 4Q23. A nearly steady pace of increase would be unlikely to derail the ECB’s first cut in June but will keep policymakers nervous about committing to additional easing.”

Finally, Japan’s data on Friday may show consumer-price growth, excluding fresh food, weakening to 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, down from 2.6 per cent in March.

A deeper measure of inflation that strips out energy prices as well as fresh food is seen cooling to 2.5 per cent after slipping below 3 per cent in March for the first time since November 2022.

Bank of Japan officials are likely to draw different conclusions from their peers, though, as those readings would still extend the streak of outcomes at or above the 2 per cent target to 25 straight months.

As such, they would back the case for a rate hike as early as June 14 and no later than October, with the embattled yen serving as a risk factor for an early move.

Those data will arrive against the backdrop of a gathering of G-7 finance ministers and central bankers in the northern Italian lakeside resort of Stresa.

The global economy features on the agenda, offering officials the chance to reflect on a diverging transatlantic outlook for rates: while Europe and Canada are leaning toward cuts, the US remains on a higher-for-longer path for now.