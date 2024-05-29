Some Indian asset recast firms circumventing rules: RBI deputy governor

Some Indian asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have been circumventing regulations and have allowed themselves to be used for the evergreening of distressed assets, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India said in a recent speech.

The RBI has increased supervision of regulated entities to prevent systemic risks and to ensure that regulations are followed.

Swaminathan J. addressed a conference in Mumbai for directors and CEOs of ARCs, as a part of the central bank's supervisory engagement programme earlier this month but the RBI uploaded the full speech on its website on Wednesday.