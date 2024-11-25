Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

S&P Global lowers India’s GDP growth forecast for FY26, FY27

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a robust 8.2% in the financial year ended March 2024.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 09:05 IST
Business NewsGDPIndian economy

Follow us on :

Follow Us