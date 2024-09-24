S&P retains India's growth forecast at 6.8%, expects RBI to cut rates in Oct

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday retained India's growth forecast at 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal and said it expects the RBI to start cutting interest rates in its October monetary policy review.

In the economic outlook of Asia Pacific, S&P Global Ratings also retained its GDP growth forecast for the 2025-26 fiscal at 6.9 per cent and said solid growth in India will allow the Reserve Bank to focus on bringing inflation in line with its target.

"In India, GDP growth moderated in the June quarter as high interest rates temper urban demand, in line with our projection of 6.8 per cent GDP for the full fiscal year 2024-2025," S&P said.

The Indian economy grew 8.2 per cent in the last fiscal.