Stockholding limit imposed on wheat to check hoarding, ensure price stability

New Delhi: Centre has imposed a stockholding limit on wheat for retailers, wholesalers, processors and big-chain retailers from Monday, to check the hoarding of the foodgrain and to ensure price stability, a senior official said on Monday.

Single retailers, big-chain retailers, processors and wholesalers will disclose wheat stocks every Friday, said Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra in a press briefing here.

Chopra stressed that "I want to dispel the shortage of wheat in the country." He also noted that there is a ban on wheat exports as of now and there is no proposal to review a ban on export of sugar.