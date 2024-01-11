Tea industry is faced with critical challenges: Tea Association of India

Guwahati: Stagnant prices and rising cost of production has pushed the tea industry into a critical stage triggering fear of lack of future interest in the business, Tea Association of India (TAI), a prominent association of tea producers have said.

"The primary challenge we face is that tea prices have not kept pace with increasing costs. Many estates have shut down, changed hands, or survive only through subsidies from their group companies with other business interests. The situation is so dire that we fear a lack of future interest in the industry," president of TAI, Ajay Jallan said on Wednesday while speaking at its 49ty biennial general meeting in Kolkata.

The concerns have been expressed at a time when Assam, the largest tea growing region, is celebrating 200 years of tea. Tea was discovered in Assam in 1823 and the cultivation extended to the rest of India. Assam alone has 800 big tea estates and more than 1.5 lakh small gardens.