Tech industry growth slows down to 3.8% in FY24, from 8.4% in FY23: Nasscom

In Nasscom’s 2024 Annual Enterprise & Tech Services CEO Survey, over two-third of respondents said they expect better revenue growth in FY25, driven by factors such as strong deal pipelines leading to project implementation, expansion in GCCs, AI accelerating from PoC to production and increasing discretionary spending. Industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), high technology and technology, media and telecom (TMT) that underperformed in 2023 are likely to improve in 2024.