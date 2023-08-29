The Tuesday Interview | Private consumption strong, rural economy reviving, says Ajay Seth

What global factors do you expect to come into play for the remainder of the fiscal year?

Geopolitical and geoeconomic concerns have not abated, and they may be an enduring reality for some time. Developments such as the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal may increase inflationary pressures. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve has reiterated its commitment to bringing inflation below 2 per cent and has conveyed that it will increase interest rates further if deemed necessary.