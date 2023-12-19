The Tuesday Interview | 'The first, second & third biggest problems — creating jobs'

If you look at the supply chain, there's a smile curve, which shows you how much value is added at each part of the supply chain. Think of an iPhone. At one end of the curve are intellectual property, design, etc. The low end of the curve is manufacturing. Apple hasn’t manufactured anything since 2004. It is all outsourced to companies like Foxconn. The other end is marketing, selling, iTunes, AppleTV, etc., which is also done outside of the US. Today, Apple is worth $3 trillion, while Foxconn is worth about $50 billion. Today, when we get into manufacturing, we are targeting the low end. We also need to target the high end by investing more in R&D, at top universities, etc. To own the entire curve, we have to focus on the fundamentals.