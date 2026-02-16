Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Trade deficit widens to Rs 3,14,821 crore in January on higher gold imports

On a year-on-year basis, exports were marginally higher by 0.61%, while imports surged by 19.2%.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 19:54 IST
Business NewsImportsTrade deficit

Follow us on :

Follow Us