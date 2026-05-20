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UN cuts India's 2026 GDP forecast to 6.4%, still among fastest-growing economies

Ingo Pitterle said India is 'not immune' to current global challenges.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:17 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyGDPWest AsiaUnited Nations climate summit

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