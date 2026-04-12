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West Asia conflict | Oil to have impact on inflation, external balances: Report

The report assesses the current economic impact of the conflict and the risks that could intensify if stability does not return.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:10 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyOilWest Asia

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