West Bengal witnessed surge in GSDP, while fiscal deficit reduced: Economic Review

Kolkata: West Bengal has witnessed increase in GSDP and reduction in debt and deficit indicators such as revenue deficit, fiscal deficit and debt-to-GSDP ratios, according to the Economic Review for 2023-24.

Revenue deficit as a per cent of GSDP reduced from 3.75 per cent in 2010-11 to 1.76 per cent in 2022-23, it said.

During the last few years, the West Bengal government has implemented significant public financial management reforms, resulting in improvement in the macro-fiscal parameters, according to the review which was presented on Thursday.

From 2010-11, the year when the present Trinamool Congress came to power, revenue deficit as a per cent of fiscal deficit decreased from 88.43 per cent to 54.63 per cent in 2022-23.