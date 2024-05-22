What a world growing older fast means for investing

Appio’s strategy is to eschew longer-dated bonds, which could take the hardest knock if burgeoning age-related state spending worsens the public debt picture.

Other big money managers, including BlackRock Inc., Royal London Asset Management and Germany’s DWS Group, are also looking at ways to invest – and protect — clients’ money in such an environment.

The impact on financial markets will be felt across asset classes and geographies, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

But many of the strategies being put in place to trade the graying of the world reflect inflationary concerns: Fewer bonds, more stocks and commodities. What’s also clear is that it’s a challenge that can’t be postponed.

“We think of demographics as a slow-moving train and it’s not,” said Erik Weisman, a portfolio manager at the $607 billion MFS Investment Management in Boston.

“It’s a train that’s barreling toward us and if you don’t get off the tracks you’re going to get run over.”

Weisman is among those coming around to the view that as birth rates fall and populations age, companies will have to fight for workers, boosting wages.

For him, it means positioning for interest rates — and bond yields — that will potentially be higher in the coming years than many currently expect.

Recent evidence backs up the calls for urgency. South Korea’s birth rate is at a record low, both Italy and Germany have reported declining numbers, and there have been warnings from BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink and investor Stanley Druckenmiller of a looming retirement crisis.

When Fitch downgraded the US last year, it cited the costs of an aging population among its reasons.

The US is running “very high debt levels and we’re just about to hit a lot of these aging-related challenges that are unfunded,” Appio said.

Yields on longer-dated Treasuries are “really not compensating for the longer-term risk.”

Inflation buffer

The inflation case is partly built on a simple idea of more old people spending, fewer young people producing. Given that view — not universal, but widely held — certain asset classes are attracting particular attention.

Royal London Asset Management is leaning into equity and commodity markets rather than debt.

Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at the $205 billion asset manager favors commodities, commercial property and the resource-heavy UK equity market to safeguard his portfolio in a world with aging populations and higher inflation.

“We absolutely think about the inflationary consequences of demographics in our strategic asset allocation,” Greetham said.

Inflation tends to hurt bond investors by eroding the value of their holdings over time.

That's because the fixed coupon income is worth less in real terms each year, while the bond itself can depreciate if central banks tighten policy to quell price pressures.