What Sebi's 'new asset class' proposes to offer you

The backstory

In the last few decades, mutual funds have changed the way households save and invest. This trend has found favour with young India. Systematic investment plans or SIPs have become so popular that they constitute nearly one third of the total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 61 lakh crores. The incessant inflow is also posing a challenge for fund managers who are compelled to funnel money into markets which seem to have run ahead of fundamentals.

Fund houses have been offering a range of investment products that cater to the needs of retail, high net-worth and institutional investors with varying risk-reward profiles and investment horizons. However, their inability to provide a customised portfolio to investors, especially the high net worth individuals (HNIs), resulted in the launch of portfolio management services (PMS) with a ticket size of Rs 50 lakhs and alternate Investment funds (AIFs) with a higher ticket size of Rs 1 crore.

The absence of an investment product between mutual funds and PMS has nudged investors of this segment towards unauthorised investment schemes managed by unregistered entities with the promise of unrealistic returns. Many rich Indians for instance are investing in simple agreement for future (SAFE) market equity sold by overseas start-up companies.

So Sebi, has now stepped in with a consultation paper, inviting comments from the public on the proposed introduction of a “new asset class” aimed at bridging the gap between MFs and PMS in terms of flexibility in portfolio construction. Let us demystify their features.

Eligibility criteria for AMCs

All existing asset management companies (AMCs) who are in operation for a minimum of 3 years and have average AUM of Rs 10,000 crores or more in immediately preceding 3 years, can sell this asset. The criteria is different for new AMCs.

Branding of new asset class

As the products offered under the new asset class will be relatively riskier, a clear distinction will be maintained between the branding of products under it and those under the traditional MFs. It is proposed that this distinction is made with the use of specific nomenclature and disclaimers in advertisements of products.