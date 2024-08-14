Wholesale inflation dips to 2.04% in July

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation in the country declined to 2.04 per cent in July, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was at 3.36 per cent in June.

The Department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in a post on X said "the annual rate of inflation based on WPI stood at 2.04 per cent in July 2024 as compared to 3.36 per cent in June, 2024."

The annual rate of inflation for Primary Articles of WPI stood at 3.08 per cent in July 2024, as compared to 8.80 per cent in June 2024. The annual rate of inflation for Fuel & Power of WPI increased to 1.72 per cent in July 2024, from 1.03 per cent in June 2024.