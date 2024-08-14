Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices ease

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The decline in wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in July came after it rose for four months in a row till June, when it was 3.36 per cent. It was (-) 1.23 per cent in July last year.

In April wholesale inflation stood at 1.19 per cent.