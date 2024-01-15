Wholesale price inflation rises to 0.73% in December 2023, from 0.26% in November: Govt data

Food inflation rose to 9.38 per cent in December from 8.18 per cent in November 2023.

Inflation in vegetables was 26.30 per cent, while in pulses it was 19.60 per cent in December. Retail or consumer price based inflation (CPI) print for December rose to a 4-month high of 5.69 per cent, as per data released last week.

The Reserve Bank in its bi-monthly monetary policy last month held interest rates steady and flagged risks of rising food inflation in November and December.