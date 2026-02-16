Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Wholesale price inflation rises to 9-month high of 1.81% in January

The Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI) inflation was recorded at 2.51% in January 2025. In December 2025, it stood at 0.83%.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 19:57 IST
Business NewsEconomyInflationWPI inflationWholesale price inflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us