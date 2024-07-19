Electric passenger vehicle market to touch $36 billion by FY30: Report

Bengaluru: India’s push for electric mobility will see scaling up at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent over the next 6 years, going up from $3.3 billion in FY24 to $36 billion in 2030, essentially driven by electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, according to a report on ‘Clean Mobility’, released by the consulting and research firm - Praxis Global Alliance.
In fact, the report estimates that by FY30 electric vehicles will account for 36 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales. From a sales figure of 1 million in FY24, they are expected to rise 13 million by FY30. This rise will largely be propelled by the e-two-wheeler segment, where the numbers are expected to be 12.6 million units per annum, accounting for 40 per cent of the total two-wheeler sales.
Likewise, e-four-wheelers will mark a 16 per cent penetration with a sales tally of 8.77 lakh units. As for e-three-wheelers, which are essentially seen in public transportation, a five fold growth is projected from 1 lakh units in FY24.
Explaining the greater momentum in the electric two-wheeler market, the report pointed out that it estimates that their pricing will be almost at par with the traditional two-wheelers running on internal combustion engines (ICE), with the price differential narrowed to 15 per cent from the present 75 per cent. This will be aided by indigenisation of EV components, a global reduction in battery costs and electric motors thereof.
The subsidies offered under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles will help original equipment manufacturers to attain economies of scale, the benefits of which will be passed on to the customers, contributing further to the narrowing of price difference, the report contended.
Speaking to DH ahead of the Union Budget, Aryaman Tandon, Managing Partner, Energy and Transportation at Praxis Global Alliance, urged, "Expand the FAME II scheme by increasing the total outlay and ensuring a higher utilisation rate of the allocated budget. This includes more substantial subsidies for EV purchases and incentives for manufacturers. Invest in R&D for advanced battery technologies and local manufacturing of batteries to reduce dependence on imports and lower costs. This could involve funding collaborative projects between research institutions and the private sector.”
Published 18 July 2024, 21:09 IST