Electric passenger vehicle market to touch $36 billion by FY30: Report

In fact, the report estimates that by FY30 electric vehicles will account for 36 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales. From a sales figure of 1 million in FY24, they are expected to rise 13 million by FY30. This rise will largely be propelled by the e-two-wheeler segment, where the numbers are expected to be 12.6 million units per annum, accounting for 40 per cent of the total two-wheeler sales.