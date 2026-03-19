Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Electric vehicles avoided oil consumption equivalent to 70% of Iran’s exports in 2025: Ember

'Oil is the Achilles’ heel of the global economy. In particular, Asia’s oil vulnerability has been exposed by the current crisis,' said Daan Walter, a principal at global energy think tank Ember.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 07:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us