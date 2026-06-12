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Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO

SpaceX shares opened at $150 each, 11% above their offering price after they began trading in New York on Friday, valuing the rocket and AI-company Musk founded at roughly $2 trillion.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:38 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsSpaceX

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