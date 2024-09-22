Elon Musk capitulates, complies with legal orders in Brazil

By Daniel Carvalho

Elon Musk backed down and decided to comply with court orders in Brazil, an attempt to end a monthslong clash that culminated in million-dollar fines and the banning of his social network X in Latin America’s largest economy.

X appointed a legal representative in the country on Friday, seeking to obey a deadline imposed by the Supreme Court and end the ban on the social-media platform in the country that began Aug 30, according to a judicial filing.

The company formerly known as Twitter also informed the court that it followed previous orders and blocked accounts allegedly responsible for disseminating hate speech and fake news, two people familiar with the matter who can’t publicly discuss a case under seal said Saturday. The company had until now resisted abiding by orders from the court.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave X five days to provide further information on its legal representation, according to a new order filed on Saturday. It also granted the court’s secretary 48 hours to verify if earlier orders were respected. The court will then be able to make a decision on whether to reinstate X in Brazil after a review.

“Clarifications and information in response to Moraes’ order” were presented to the court, the law firm hired by X said in a statement late Friday in Brazil. X is now represented by Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição in Brazil, according to a court document first reported by CNN Brasil.