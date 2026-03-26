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Elon Musk urges judge to review Twitter verdict, accuses jury of 'mocking' him

The billionaire urged a review of a ⁠recent jury verdict finding that Musk defrauded Twitter investors when buying the social media company.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 18:43 IST
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