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Elon Musk's SpaceX kicks off mega IPO wave with $75 billion haul

SpaceX broke records, eclipsing Saudi Aramco's 2019 ⁠listing by a wide margin to become the largest IPO ever.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:38 IST
Elon MuskSpaceXbusinessIPONasdaq

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