Emami FY'24 first-quarter net up by 88% to Rs 137 crore on strong demand

'While erratic summer weather and unseasonal rains impacted summer product offtakes, our non-summer portfolio grew strongly by 16 per cent. International business also continued its growth trajectory with 11 per cent constant currency growth. With inflation moderating further, we look to the future with increased optimism and confidence. The overall domestic business grew by seven per cent despite a challenging operating environment,' Emami's Vice-Chairman and MD, Harsha V Agarwal, said.