<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, and NuernbergMesse India on Tuesday announced that embedded world India will be co-located with Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, to be held from November 17-19, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).</p>.<p>India’s embedded systems market is growing rapidly, driven by demand across smart manufacturing, electric mobility, telecommunications, healthcare and connected devices. </p><p>Government initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission and production-linked incentives have attracted over $21 billion in semiconductor investments, strengthening India’s role in global supply chains. The market is projected to grow from $34.3 billion in 2023 to over $100 billion by 2032, with India contributing nearly 20% of the global semiconductor design workforce.</p>.<p>Karnataka contributes around 10% of India’s electronics output and is the country’s largest semiconductor design hub. The state is home to over 100 fabless chip design firms, generating nearly 40% of India’s electronic design output and hosting about half of the nation’s electronic product companies.</p>.<p>Against this backdrop, the co-location of embedded world India with BTS in Bengaluru will create a dynamic marketplace where embedded hardware, advanced system design, AI-powered devices and IoT technologies converge to drive new collaborations and innovations.</p>